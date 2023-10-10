Next Friday, the eyes of football fans will be on the duel between the Netherlands and France, a key confrontation in the qualification for Euro 2024. The Netherlands seeks to climb positions and overcome its current situation, tied on points with Greece but with a game pending. On the other hand, France leads the group with authority, showing an exceptional level in this phase. This match promises emotions and strategies in an unmissable clash.
Next Friday, the Netherlands and France will meet in a crucial match that can have a big impact on their path to the European Championship. In the current classification, the Netherlands is in third position, tied on points with Greece but with one less game played. Their defense, made up of Van Dijk, De Ligt and Aké, has shown solidity, however, they suffer from the absence of their star, Frenkie de Jong, due to injury. Xavi Simons, an emerging young talent, will have to assume a key role in leading the team forward.
Goalie: Flekken
Defenses: Blind, Aké, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Dumfries
Midfielders: Reijnders, Koopmeiners and Xavi Simons
Forwards: Mallen and Gakpo
On the other hand, France leads the group with 15 points in 5 games played, exhibiting an impeccable performance so far. Their star players, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé, have shown a high level at the start of the season, contributing their skill and experience to the team. Furthermore, the talent and quality of Jules Koundé cannot be overlooked, who has stood out as one of the best centre-backs in the world today.
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Bad Gusto, Upamecano, Konaté, Theo
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Griezmann
Forwards: Mbappé, Coman and Giroud
