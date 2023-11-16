Euro 2024 is approaching, and the qualifier for the tournament that will be held next summer in Germany leaves one team as the clear favorite. France not only leads a group with the Netherlands and a surprising Greece, but has not lost a point so far and has only conceded one goal. Now they play against Gibraltar, one of the weakest teams in the qualifier and which no longer has any chance of qualifying, while the French team has secured its presence in the Euro Cup and first place in the group. These are the possible lineups of France and Gibraltar for the match:
The team led by Deschamps is fortunate to have two guaranteed players per position, making it one of the most complete in the world. The connection Griezmann – Mbappé seems to have no solution and the only setback he faces for this national team break is the loss of Aurelien Tchouameni due to injury, which will surely give his teammate a place in the center of the field Eduardo Camavinga.
Possible alignment of France
Goalie: Mike Maignan
Defenses: Pavard, Konaté, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández
Midfielders: Camavinga, Boubacar Kamara, Antoine Griezmann
Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud
The Gibraltar team has few expectations to meet in this match, but even if it is against the toughest rival in the group, their objective for this qualifier is to at least see a goal in one of the matches. The first game against France they lost 0-3, and they were not even able to shoot on goal in the 90 minutes.
Possible Gibraltar alignment
Goalie: Dayle Coleing
Defenses: Jack Sergeant, Alan Chipolina, Mouelhi, Mascarenhas-Olivero
Midfielders: Louie Annesley, Liam Walker, Nicholas Pozo
Forwards: Kian Ronan, Ethan Britto, Tjay De Barr
