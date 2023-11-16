In the previous qualifying phase for the Euro Cup, Group A sees England firmly leading, accumulating 16 points after five wins and a draw, while Malta is in fifth position, without scoring points in seven games. This Friday, England faces Malta with the confidence of already being classified.
The English squad stands out with star players who have been protagonists in their respective leagues. Harry Kane, with almost twenty goals in the Bundesliga, leads the attacking front with his exceptional scoring ability. Jude Bellingham, the league’s top scorer, provides creativity and determination in the midfield, while promising youngster Bukayo Saka has shone with her versatility and speed.
Goalie: Pickford
Defenses: Walker, Maguire, Stones and Colwill
Midfielders: Rice, Henderson and Gallagher
Forwards: Kane, Foden and Saka
In contrast, Malta faces a considerable challenge, being last in the group with seven defeats in seven games. Although the chances of qualifying are slim, they will try to offer solid resistance.
Goalie: Bonello
Defenses: Mbong, Borg, Pepe, Borg and Camenzuli
Midfielders: Guillaumier, Muscat and Yankam
Forwards: Nwoko and Mbong
This matchup is not only crucial for England to maintain their dominance in the group, but also to fine-tune their machinery ahead of the Euro Cup. Despite being classified, the English will look for a convincing victory to continue building confidence and team cohesion.
