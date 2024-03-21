Next Saturday, March 23, England and Brazil will face each other in a friendly preparation match for the Euro Cup and the Copa América respectively, which both will play next summer. The spectacle is guaranteed on paper, with two impressively talented squads that can provide a great football match to the viewer. For its part, England comes to this match after qualifying for Euro 2024 as first classified, in a group it shared with Italy. In the previous Euro Cup, the team led by Southgate was defeated on penalties in the final, so they will want to redeem themselves and do a good job in this tournament.
On the other hand, the Brazilian team arrives after three defeats in the last three games, the last one by the minimum against Argentina. The team is not going through its best moment, although it has players of a superlative level to turn the situation around, so it will try to leave a good feeling in this match.
Below, we leave you with the possible lineups of both teams for this attractive match:
The truth is that the English team, by squad, is one of the serious candidates to lift the Euro Cup title. The call made by Southgate mixes some surprises with established players and the complete confidence of the English coach. The presence of Branthwaite, who is having a great season in the Premier League, stands out in defense. In midfield, everything revolves around Bellingham, with the surprise of the presence of Henderson. And the attack is where all the gunpowder accumulates, with players capable of unbalancing a match at any moment, such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden or Marcus Rahsford. Without a doubt a great selection.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Pickford
Defenses: Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Henderson
Midfielders: Foden, Bellingham, Rashford
Forward: Harry Kane
The Brazilian National Team has a lethal squad in space, with players with great dribbling ability who are a headache for rival defenses. The Brazilian coach has had to make changes to the squad due to three injuries to important players, which are Ederson, Marquinhos and Martinelli. Thus, youth reigns in the center back area, with all players debuting in the national team with the exception of Gabriel, although they are performing at a good level in their clubs. In the center of the field we find quality players, like Paquetá or Bruno Guimaraes. And in the attacking zone comes the imbalance, with stars like Vinicius or Rodrygo. A selection that, if you leave it a little space, is lethal in speed.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Bento
Defenses: Danilo, Beraldo, Gabriel, Wendell
Midfielders: Douglas Luis, Bruno Guimaraes
Midfielders: Rodrygo, Paqueta, Vinicius
Forward: Endrick
