This national team break has great matches in store for us that will surely make the viewer enjoy. One of them is this England vs Belgium, preparation for both teams on their way to a Euro 2024 that promises to be exciting. For its part, Southgate's team has a spectacular squad, with players who are standing out in the main European teams, and with a dream attack, without a doubt one of the serious candidates to win the tournament.
On the other hand, the team led by Domenico Tedesco arrives after finishing first in its group in the qualifying phase, with players capable of unbalancing a match, especially in the midfield, with Kevin De Bruyne as a great figure. A team to also take into account for this tournament that will be held between the months of June and July.
Below we leave you with the possible alignments of both teams
The team coached by Gareth Sotuhgate will make some rotations, such as substitute Jude Bellingham, who will start the game from the bench. At the top of the attack we will see the scorer of this team, the Bayern Munich player, Harry Kane
This is what England's lineup will look like (4-5-1)
Goalie: Ramsdale
Defenses: Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Gallagher, Saka, Cole Palmer, Rashford
Forward:Kane
The Belgians will play this match against England with a 4-4-2 tactical formation in which we will be able to see the veteran Vertonghen at the back and Jeremy Doku on the wings along with Bakayoko. At the top of the attack the Belgians will go with Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard
This is what Belgium's lineup will look like (4-4-2)
Goalie: Casteels
Defenses: Faes, Vertonghen, Theate, Castagne
Midfielders: Mangala, Vranckx, Doku, Bakayoko
Forwards: Lukaku, Trossard
