The match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League left fans with high emotions. Both teams tied one goal on Dutch soil, with goals from Luuk de Jong for PSV and Mallen for Dortmund. Now, with the return duel on the horizon, tension rises even higher at Signal Iduna Park, where both teams will fight for a place in the quarterfinals.
At PSV Eindhoven, Luuk de Jong has been an unstoppable force this season, with 38 games played, 31 goals and 14 assists, proving his worth as a goalscorer and playmaker. Furthermore, Veerman has been a vital contributor with 11 assists, providing crucial services for the Dutch team.
Possible PSV Eindhoven lineup
Goalie: Benitez
Defenses: Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest
Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman; Lozano, Tillman, Pepi
Forwards: De Jong
On the other hand, at Borussia Dortmund, Julian Brandt has been an outstanding figure, with 8 goals and 10 assists so far this season. His ability to score and create scoring opportunities makes him a fundamental piece on the German team's offensive front. Nico Schlotterbeck has also shown his quality in defense and his ability to contribute in attack.
Possible Borussia Dortmund lineup
Goalie: Kobel
Defenses: Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini
Midfielders: Can, Sabitzer; Sancho, Reus, Brandt
Forwards: Fullkrug
An exciting and action-packed duel is expected at Signal Iduna Park. The lineups of both teams promise to be interesting, with strategies and tactics carefully designed to ensure victory and advance in the Champions League.
