When Bayern host Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena on Sunday , It will be the 114th meeting between these two teams in the Bundesliga. No other match has been played so frequently in the top flight. The German team is strong at home, getting 22 points out of a possible 24 in front of its home crowd. On the other hand, “The River Islanders” want to end the negative streak by playing as a visitor, along with Mainz, they are the only team in the tournament that did not win a single game away from home.
Bayern Munich is coming off a 3-0 victory against Hoffenheim. Werder Bremen drew 1-1 against Bochum. Of the last five meetings between the two in this tournament, the local team won 4 and 1 was a draw. The last time they collided in this competition was on August 18, in the Germany – Bundesliga 2023-2024 tournament, and it was Bayern Munich who won 0-4.
The home team is in second place and reached 41 points (13 PG – 2 PE – 1 PP), while the visitor has achieved 17 points and is in thirteenth place in the championship (4 PG – 5 PE – 8 PP) .
The duel between Bayern and Bremen has only gone in one direction lately: since the 2-5 against the northern Germans in September 2008, the Munich team has not been defeated by Bremen in 28 Bundesliga games (24 wins, four draws ), a unique streak in this competition.
Two Bayern professionals have an almost incredible record against the green and white: Thomas Müller has never lost in 25 Bundesliga games against Werder (22 wins, three draws). This means that the original Bavarian has an identical record to Joshua Kimmich, who has won all 14 of his Bundesliga games against Werder to date. But their coach is also an expert on Bremen: Thomas Tuchel has not celebrated as many victories against any other club as against SVW (ten). With eight consecutive victories in recent times, the 50-year-old can also boast the longest streak by a coach against Bremen in the history of the competition.
Goalie: Manuel Neuer
Defenses: Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer
Midfielders: Raphael Guerreiro, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala
Forwards: Thomas Müller, Harry Kane
Goalie: Michael Zetterer
Defenses: Niklas Stark, Niklas Stark, Marco Friedl and Anthony Jung
Midfielders: Mitchell Weiser, Leonardo Bittencourt, Jens Stage and Felix Agu
Forwards: Justin Njinmah, Dawid Kownacki, Marvin Ducksch
