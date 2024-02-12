The Champions League is finally here, the round of 16 is here, the first leg, and in this case it will be in Italy, in Rome, to face Lazio against Bayern Munich. The German team arrives after a tough league defeat against Bayer Leverkusen, while Lazio, in a season that is not at all good, is in eighth place, but has won 3 of the last 5 league games. Here we leave you the elevens of each team for the match between the two:
The Bavarian team is having a very good season, with only 3 defeats in the league so far, a Champions League as first in the group, and Harry Kane setting record scoring figures that remind us of the best Lewandowski, but he may know little after the last defeat against Leverkusen by 3 goals difference, where they were surpassed without a chance against Xabi Alonso's club. Despite everything, a great role in the Champions League can help them make up for the defeat, leaving the tie on track for the return to Germany.
This is what Bayern Munich's lineup would look like
Goalie: Neuer
Defenses: De Ligt, Dier, Kim Min-Jae, Boey
Midfielders: Pavlovic, Goretzka, Raphaël Guerreiro, Sané, Musiala
Forwards:Harry Kane
Maurizio Sarri's men may not be having the season they wanted, eighth in the league and having already lost 8 games in it. Furthermore, a Champions League group where they finished second, with two more defeats, has made them face in the round of 16 the great German team Bayern Munich that always imposes so much in Europe. Therefore, the Italians will have a complicated task although with the offensive strength they have, they can know how to hurt the Bavarian defense.
This is what Lazio's lineup would look like
Goalie: Provedel
Defenses: Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj
Midfielders: Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto
Forwards: Isaksen, Inmobile, Felipe Anderson
