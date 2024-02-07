What is probably going to be the most important match of this year in the Bundesliga is approaching. If everything goes as planned, whoever wins this match will win the trophy, and Leverkusen, first in the league, is two points behind second, in this case Bayern Munich. Xabi Alonso's men have not yet lost a game so far in the Bundesliga, and it would be tough if losing this one meant not winning the trophy at the end of the year. Here are the lineups of the two sets:
Bayern Munich is having a great season this year, having lost only 2 of the 20 Bundesliga games they have played, and to say more, they have lost one of them in the last five games, before they had gone 14 of 15 without losing . Players like Harry Kane have fallen on their feet in the lineup and although it was known that he is a great forward, he has 24 goals in these 20 games and 5 assists, which leaves him with almost 10 goals produced more than games.
This is what Bayern Munich's lineup would look like
Goalie: Neuer
Defenses: Laimer, Upamecano, De Light and Davies
Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Musiala, Sané
Forwards:Harry Kane
And if Bayern is having a great season, Leverkusen doesn't make any sense. The club has 16 wins and 4 draws, that is, 0 lost games and 52 points out of 60 possible. They have tied one of the last 5, and are 2 points ahead of the Munich team. The team is doing this great role largely because of its coach, Xabi Alonso, who is already being raffled off among the big teams and is rumored to be for Liverpool and Real Madrid.
This is what Bayer Leverkusen's lineup would look like
Goalie: Hrádecký
Defenses: Hincapié, Tah, Stanisic
Midfielders: Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Tella
Forwards: Wirtz, Borja Iglesias, Hlozek
