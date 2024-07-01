The confrontation between Austria and Türkiye in the round of 16 of the Euro Cup promises to be an exciting duel. Austria reaches this stage as the leader of its group, having surpassed powers such as France and the Netherlands. For its part, Türkiye managed to advance as second in a competitive group with Portugal.
Austria has shown great consistency and strength in the tournament, largely thanks to its key players. Marcel Sabitzer has been one of the best in the tournament, showing his quality in midfield with his ability to create opportunities and score goals.
Turkey, on the other hand, have seen outstanding performances from Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu. However, Çalhanoğlu will miss this match due to suspension, which will be a big loss for the Turkish team. Arda Güler, a young Turkish talent, has shone with his skill and creativity, and will be crucial to Turkey’s hopes in this round of 16 clash with Austria.
Possible lineup for Austria
Goalie: Pentz
Defenses: Posch, Max Wöber, Lienhart, Prass
Midfielders: Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Grillitsch
Fronts: Christoph Baumgartner, Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch
Austria could opt for a 4-3-3 formation, with Pentz in goal and a solid defense led by Lienhart. In midfield, Sabitzer will be the driving force of the team, supported by Laimer and Grillitsch. In attack, Baumgartner, Arnautović and Gregoritsch will look to take advantage of any opportunity to score and secure passage to the next round.
Possible lineup for Türkiye
Goalie: Gunok
Defenses: Kadioglu, Merih Demiral, Akaydin, Muldur
Midfielders: Orkun Kökçü, Özcan, Yüksek
Forwards: Yildiz, Baris Yılmaz, Arda Güler
Türkiye could line up in a 4-3-3, with Gunok in goal. The defense will be made up of Kadioglu, Merih Demiral, Akaydin and Muldur, providing solidity and experience. In midfield, Orkun Kökçü, Özcan and Yüksek will be tasked with controlling the pace of the game. In attack, Yildiz and Güler will be in charge of creating opportunities, with Yılmaz as the main reference in the area.
