The twenty-ninth matchday of LaLiga will face Atlético Madrid and Barcelona next Sunday, March 17, where the colchonero team, which is in fourth place in the standings, six points behind Xavi Hernández's team, will receive the same team at the Civitas Metropolitano after both teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
While waiting for the draw to find out the Champions League pairings and whether there is a new crossover between them or not, both Cholo and Xavi are analyzing which team will go out to play the upcoming match. The last time they met was in December of last year with a 1-0 win for Barcelona, the goal scorer was Joao Felix.
Diego Simeone has managed to recover one of its fundamental players, Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman was already at the coach's disposal in the duel against Inter Milan and will probably appear in the starting eleven as a starter. Although on the other hand, Thomas Lemar and José Gimenez They continue to recover from their respective injuries. On the previous date, Colchonero fell 2 to 0 against Cádiz.
Oblak; Gabriel Paulista, Witsel, Reinildo; Nahuel Molina, Pablo Barrios, Koke, Saúl, Memphis, Morata
After having left Napoli on the road and winning their match corresponding to matchday 28 against Mallorca by the minimum, the team Xavi Hernandez It has several significant losses. Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Baldé and Alonso They suffer from an injury that sidelines them from the field. The Barça coach analyzes game after game how to overcome these obstacles and add three to continue in competition for the championship, for now, I would repeat team.
Ter Stegen Koundé, Araujo, Cubarsí, Joao Cancelo; Fermín López, Christensen, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
