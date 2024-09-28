This Sunday Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid will face each other in a high-voltage match, where the rivalry between both teams makes the match live with a certain intensity both on the pitch and in the stands, even in front of the television.
The absence of Kylian Mbappé marks a significant loss for Ancelotti’s men who will enter the derby with an unbeaten streak in La Liga of 39 games. Something that Atlético de Madrid will want to finish with and thereby add three points against one of their biggest rivals, not to mention the one the colchoneros consider most important.
The week for Ancelotti’s team has been marked with two victories at the Bernabéu. First they took on Espanyol in a match in which the quartet between Rodrygo, Vinicius, Bellingham and Mbappé stood out, exciting the Real Madrid fans that days later would see their team win against Deportivo Alavés, too. After two victories, Real Madrid will face a derby in a scenario where they have unfinished business since last season the only two games they lost were there against “Cholo”
Real Madrid, given all this, recovers Eduardo Camavinga, who we will see if he can make his short debut this season, and Real Madrid also recovers Daniel Carvajal who, due to discomfort, missed the match against Deportivo Alavés.
Possible alignment of Real Madrid
Those of “Cholo” Simeone come from a good streak without knowing defeat in the last five games they have faced. Their last battle was against Celta de Vigo and at home, something that is not easy for rivals. This victory marked Celta de Vigo’s first defeat of the season at home.
Despite all this news, Atleti will not even be able to count on César Azpilicueta due to thigh problems that will keep him out until mid-October, and perhaps without Pablo Barrios, who suffers from overload and is a doubt for Sunday’s game.
Possible lineups for Atlético de Madrid
#lineups #Atlético #Madrid #Real #Madrid #matchday #Liga
Leave a Reply