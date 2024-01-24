This Thursday, January 25, Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla will give us a beautiful Copa del Rey quarterfinal duel, which will be the last match of the round, and the one that will decide the last and fourth place classified for the semifinals of the same tournament. Both arrive after having beaten a first division team in the previous round, both by two goals, and both against a team from the capital, although it must be said that Atlético's feat against Madrid was more complicated than the one against Madrid. Seville in Getafe.
After beating a great team like Real Madrid, the team led by Cholo Simeone cannot allow itself to lose in this round, against a team that a priori, at least from the way they have been in the last two years, are worse than they. The victory in Granada will also serve as psychological support for the players, to forget what the Spanish Super Cup was like, and face the other competitions that remain with all their efforts. Furthermore, apart from a couple of injuries, they have a full squad, and even thinking about how the Sevillians are doing, they may rotate to rest for the league.
The possible alignment of Atlético de Madrid
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Marcos Llorente, Giménez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino
Midfielders: Saúl, Koke, Ivan Vasiljevic
Forwards: Griezmann, Morata
After a heavy defeat against Girona by 5 goals to 1, Sevillismo clings to the only joy that their club has been able to give them in recent times, and it is the new striker Isaac Romero. The player has played 3 games with the team and has already scored 3 goals, two of them being what they needed to differentiate themselves from Getafe in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in order to qualify and be here on the 25th. Everything else works between little and nothing, the change of coach has not resolved great things and they are 4 points away from relegation as seventeenth in the league.
The possible alignment of Sevilla
Goalie: Orjan Nyland
Defenses: Loic Bade, Sergio Ramos, Marcao, Juanlu
Midfielders: Boubakary Soumare, Ivan Rakitić, Adria Pedrosa
Forwards: Suso, Isaac Romero, Lucas Ocampos
