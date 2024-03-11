The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 is ready, and with it the match between Atlético de Madrid and Inter Milan, which this time in Madrid, will play a very tough match that will define which of the two teams is the qualifier for the next round of the Champions League. Both are almost 100% for this match, and although Atlético's dynamics are somewhat worse, no one wants to face the colchoneros at home when they are playing something in Europe.
The home team will be Atlético de Madrid, who although they are not at their best, and have only won 1 of their last 5 games, including the first leg against Inter in the Champions League, everyone knows that at home it is very complicated beat these red and whites. The fans will give everything for their team, and Simeone is an expert in similar situations where the team must be made aware that they must sweat to the last drop.
This time the two starting forwards of the team will be there, and statistically it is very noticeable when they are healthy and when they are not, and therefore, when they play at the same time, they are one of the best (if not the best) couple in the league. level numbers, and also from Europe, along with another such as Inter Milan, which they face.
This is what the Atlético de Madrid lineup will look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Marcos Llorente, Gabriel, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino
Midfielders: Koke, De Paul, Pablo Barrios
Forwards: Griezmann and Morata
Inter Milan arrives in unmatched form. In Serie A, they have only lost one game so far this season, and what's more, they have not won any more than 4 of the 28 games played. These defeat figures are only within the reach of teams this year like Liverpool, and as an exceptional case this season, Bayer Leverkusen.
Lautaro Martínez arrives at an enviable point in his career, at a scoring level that cannot be compared with almost any other, and he has 26 goals and 5 assists in 35 games, which is almost one goal participation per 90 minutes.
This is what Inter's lineup will look like (3-5-2)
Goalie: Summer
Defenses: Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni
Midfielders: Darmian, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco
Forwards: Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
