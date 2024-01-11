The second round of LaLiga EA Sports begins and it couldn't be done in a better way than with one of the most charming matches in the Spanish league championship, we will have a Basque derby in which Athletic Club de Bilbao will receive a visit from Real Sociedad. On Saturday, January 13, we will have a meeting in San Mamés between two teams that, apart from the existing rivalry, are both in European positions.
Below we go with the possible lineups of both teams for this match:
For this Basque derby we will see an Athletic Club of Bilbao that will have all its usual starters, removing the loss of one of its most important players this season, Iñaki Williams will not be present in this Basque derby since he will be with the Ghana team playing the Africa Cup. Álex Berenguer will take over in his place.
This is what the Athletic Club de Bilbao lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Unai Simón
Defenses: De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri
Midfielders: Berenguer, Ruiz de Galarreta, Vesga, Sancet, Nico Williams
Forward: Guruzeta
On Imanol's side, they have more problems with the players who will not be available. One of the most notable casualties is that of Álex Remiro, the Real Sociedad starter, who will watch the game from the stands after he was sent off against Alavés, his place will be occupied by the young Unai Marrero. They also have other important casualties such as Takefusa Kubo, Umar Sadiq and Hamari Traoré. In this ownership we will see players like Zakharyan or Elustondo
This is what the Real Sociedad lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Unai Marrero
Defenses: Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney
Midfielders: Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Barrenetxea, Zakharyan
Forward: Oyarzabal
