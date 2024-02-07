New day of Serie A, and maximum expectation for what is assumed to be a great football match. Both teams arrive in a very positive dynamic, with victories and good play, so the match is looming very important in order to continue with that streak of good results. For its part, Roma, after the dismissal of Mourinho, has had four wins in its last five games, with a very balanced and solid team. It is currently in fifth position in the standings, on the verge of entering positions that give access to the Champions League.
For its part, Inter Milan is having a great campaign, sitting at the top of the table in the Italian league with one game less, transmitting a feeling of superiority over its rivals, with five wins in the last five games, so he will try to maintain this good streak.
Next, we leave you with the possible alignments that both teams could have on the green.
The team currently led by Italian legend Daniele De Rossi has players in great shape, in addition to having a squad of great technical quality. It is important to mention the duo that the Italian team has formed up top. with the figure of Dybala, who, despite having been injured for a period, has nine goals and six assists, contributing greatly to the team's scoring effectiveness. On the other hand, we have Lukaku, the reference forward, who has accumulated 15 goals and two assists, very good numbers if we compare the Belgian forward's recent seasons.
The possible alignment (1-4-3-3)
Goalie: Rui Patricio
Defenses: Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angeliño
Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini
Fronts: Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy
For its part, the team led by Simone Inzaghi has only lost one game in Serie A, with great statistics both at home and away, which allows it to be at the top of the standings. Highlight the figure of Calhanoglu, who has become the leader of the team in the midfield, with a great scoring contribution, since he has ten goals this season. Of course, we must not forget Lautaro Martínez. The center forward is the team's top scorer, and is in magnificent form, with 21 goals in 27 games played this campaign.
The possible alignment (1-3-5-2)
Goalie: summer
Defenses: Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni
Lanes: Darmian, Dimarco
Midfielders: Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan
Fronts: Thuram, Lautaro
