The European competition returns and it does so to play the fourth day of the UEFA Champions League where Arsenal and Sevilla will face each other after these two teams will face each other in the last UCL match where the Londoners were superior to the Spanish team in Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.
The objectives of both teams are very different and possibly the quality of their squads as well, you just have to look at the money that each of the teams has spent in the last transfer market. Let us remember that Arsenal touched €300M. Below we show you the possible alignments:
At Arsenal, figures such as Martin Odegaard and William Saliba They have shone brightly. Odegaard, with his ability to off-balance and create opportunities, has been vital in the development of Arsenal’s offensive game. Saliba, showing confidence in defense, has contributed to keeping his goal undefeated and has strengthened the defensive line.
Possible lineup for Arsenal vs Sevilla
Goalie: Stripe
Defenses: Saliba, White, Zinchenko and Gabriel
Midfielders: Rice, Vieira and Odegaard
Forwards: Trossard, Saka and Havertz
Diego Alonso’s new Sevilla does not seem to have finished getting off the ground, now it will have a new opportunity to try to take off. This match will be crucial for the Seville team to try to get a place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League.
Diego Alonso will have to live this confrontation with the possible absence of the Kaiser of the Seville defense, Sergio Ramos, who arrives as a doubt for this match and may not finally play it. The one who will be able to play it is Löic Badé, who has already recovered of his injury.
Possible lineup for Sevilla vs Arsenal
Goalie: Nyland
Defenses: Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña
Midfielders: Sow, Soumaré, Rakitic
Fronts: Ocampos, Lukebakio, En-Nesyri
