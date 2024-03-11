Decisive match at the Emirates to determine which team will be in the quarterfinal pot. In the first leg the Portuguese won by the minimum, so Arteta's team is forced to come back if they do not want to be eliminated from the competition early, in a season in which there are many hopes and expectations in this tournament, so we will see what they are capable of the gunners.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups of Arsenal and Porto to face this key match of the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League:
Arsenal have to face this match with the tough task of trying to turn the tie around after being defeated by a goal to nil in the first leg. Mikel Arteta will bring out the best possible eleven for this, the doubt will be in Martinelli, who a priori will not arrive for the match. We will also see Havertz occupying the false nine position.
This is what Arsenal's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: David Raya
Defenses: Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior
Midfielders: Odegaard, Declan Rice, Jorginho
Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Havertz, Trossard
The Portuguese want to be a Champions League quarterfinal team and to do so they will have to become strong in the London team's fiefdom. In the Portuguese team we will be able to see the starting goalkeeper of the Portuguese team, Diogo Costa and the veteran Pepe in the axis of the defense. Galeano, the man who gave his team the victory in the final moments of the game, will start on the right wing. Evanilson will be at the point of attack.
This is what Porto's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defenses: Joao Mario, Pepe, Otávio, Wendell
Midfielders: Conceiçao, Nico González, Alan Varela, Pepê, Galeno
Forward: Evanilson
