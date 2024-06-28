Next Saturday 29th at the Hard Rock Stadium, The Argentine national team, current champion and already qualified for the quarterfinals, will face Peru who needs to achieve victory at all costs to maintain the illusion of remaining in the competition.
Let’s review the possible lineups of both teams for this last date of the group stage of the Copa América 2024:
The last-minute win over Chile sent the Albiceleste directly into the next round and secured them first place in Group A. For this reason, Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s technical director, confirmed that he would field a completely alternative team for the next match to give the players who are usually in the starting line-up a rest and make room for those who have not yet had any form. In other words, the captain of the Scaloneta will not play in this match so as not to force Leo Messi’s injury.
This is what the Argentina vs Peru lineup will look like in the 2024 Copa América
GOALKEEPER: Geronimo Rulli
DEFENDERS: Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña
FRILLS: Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes
FORWARDS: Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho
The Bicolor team needs to win this match. They have two important absences, one of them from the first game, Luis Advíncula, and Miguel Araujo, who received a red card in the previous encounter. They have great players in their squad and despite the difficult position in the standings, they are a team that plays well and has managed to make things difficult for their rivals.
This is what Peru’s lineup will look like for this confrontation
GOALKEEPER: Pedro Gallese
DEFENDERS: Anderson Santamaria, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens
FRILLS: Andy Polo, Wilder Cartagena, Sergio Peña, Piero Quispe, Marcos López
FORWARDS: Bryan Reyna, Gianluca Lapadula
