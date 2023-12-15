Tigers and America they tied 1-1 in the University Stadiumthat is, in the grand final of the First Leg of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. Henry Martin was in charge of putting the azulcremas ahead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, which came after a foul Jesus Angulo about the Colombian Julian Quiñones. However, at 71', Ozziel Herrera tied with a solid header after a corner kick taken by Sebastian Cordova. In addition to this, before finishing the first half, the Brazilian Samir Caetano He left the match due to injury to admit Diego Reyes.
It will be next Sunday, December 17 at the Aztec stadium when it will be known if the Águilas will emerge as new champions or if the royals will achieve the two-time championship to become the fourth to do so in short tournaments.
The tie in the Volcano did not completely agree with the Brazilian coach André Jardinesince for him they deserved something more, even leaving with more goals on the scoreboard, something they could not achieve due to a lack of forcefulness.
“In the end what counts are the options you have and even more so when you convert them. We could have scored two or three more goals, but we weren't good. For me the team deserved better luck. I have the feeling of having played a good game, the team played Tigres very well. We had the clearest options in the game, it seems to me that we were closer to winning than losing”exclaimed the South American.
Six months ago, the team was crowned visiting the Akron Stadiumsomething that the Uruguayan coach hopes to repeat Robert Dante Siboldi when you visit the Aztec stadium next Sunday, as he hopes to achieve it, he also accepted that the tie was not bad after having given up the initiative for a moment.
“This team has us used to it. This team knows how to win on the road. I feel that the series is open, without a doubt, it was not our best game, we were overcome by the anxiety of looking for a quick goal. We left the initiative to the rival so they could counterattack us, but we were convinced that the series is open and that we can win there. I see it as a final, with a lot of intensity, fighting every ball with everything. We have to improve in that aspect, in tranquility, in having the pause to give circulation that we lacked due to anxiety. It's going to be a great game, we will go for everything”he declared.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – The reality is that the goalkeeper was not so demanded in the Volcano, without being able to do much at the university level.
Defense: Sebastián Cáceres – For a while he felt threatened by the rival offensive, but as time went by he no longer had so many complications.
Defense: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean quickly caught on with his former team, so much so that he ended up with the preventive card. Sure repeat.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – Again Miguel Layun It was from the beginning, which means that the Tuzo youth player is not quite at one hundred percent. It is possible that he will start because Jardine is risking everything for everything.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – Despite his seniority, the defender does not let go of his position. He was able to play the 90 minutes without problems.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – The World Cup player has become one of the trusted men of the South American helmsman, being the one who gives the start and distributes towards the front.
Pivot: Álvaro Fidalgo – Those from Coapa not only have one orchestrator but several, among them, the Spanish, who should be fundamental in the Azteca Stadium.
Left winger: Julián Quiñones – As expected, the attacker was a nightmare for the university defense due to his great speed. He got the penalty that put them ahead. It seems difficult for the strategist to start the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez after a long time injured.
Right winger: Leo Suárez – Alejandro Zendejas He started at the Volcano, but was out of rhythm without it being his night. Most likely, Jardine could make the change for the Argentine.
Midfielder: Diego Valdés – The Chilean is the intelligent and skilled man of the azulcremas. By making a good mark on him he couldn't do much in the First Leg.
Forward: Henry Martin – The captain converted the penalty correctly, and also complicated the defenders a lot by covering the ball correctly and serving as support for the rest of the attackers.
This is what America's possible alignment would look like (4-4-2)
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones, Leo Suárez
Substitutes: Richard Sánchez, Óscar Jiménez, Miguel Layún, Ramón Juárez, Salvador Reyes, Santiago Naveda, Jonathan Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas, Israel Reyes, Brian Rodríguez
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – The Argentine goalkeeper could not stop Henry Martín's charge, but other than that, he did not have much demand either because the shots did not go directly to the goal.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – With the injury of his partner Samir Caetano, the captain becomes the leader of the defense. He will have to be very focused to be able to mark Henry Martín and Julián Quiñones.
Defense: Diego Reyes – El Flaco showed that he is not so rusty having come on as a replacement after having lost ownership a long time ago. For now, the degree of Samir's injury is unknown, so the World Cup player could start.
Right back: Javier Aquino – The Oaxacan adequately fulfilled his mission of marking Quiñones, although it was a complicated task. He needs to let loose more on the attack.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – Despite having started well, as time went by he became completely unfocused, allowing Miguel Layún to constantly appear alone, without forgetting that his lack of concentration caused the penalty.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – Even though he was cautioned from the first minute, the Brazilian knew very well how to play with that card. His role is essential to be able to compete with Álvaro Fidalgo and Jonathan Dos Santos.
Pivot: Juan Vigón – Due to the injury that kept the Colombian away Luis Quinones Since the semi-final of Ida, Siboldi's unemployed player has had to change and the red-and-black youth player was Carioca's support with his strong support.
Midfielder: Sebastián Córdova – He was one of the best of the felines, however, he became a debtor when he disappeared for a time. They need to improve for the return leg if they want to be champions.
Right winger: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan has been placed as a winger on different occasions, such as in the Volcán, but he does not seem to weigh as much as he would like.
Left winger: Diego Laínez – It started very well, but as time progressed it went down without being able to cause damage. His desire to continually support defensive tasks was highlighted.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – The Frenchman didn't feel comfortable either, he didn't have many opportunities to test the goalkeeper. However, he is someone lethal who can change the course of the match at any moment.
This is what the possible Tigres alignment would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Sebastián Córdova, Juan Vigón
Forwards: Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Laínez, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Felipe Rodríguez, Samir Caetano, Vladimir Loroña, Ozziel Herrera, Eduardo Tercero, Raymundo Fulgencio, Marcelo Flores, Nico Ibáñez, Fernando Ordóñez, Sebastián Fierro
