It will be next Sunday, December 17 at the Aztec stadium when it will be known if the Águilas will emerge as new champions or if the royals will achieve the two-time championship to become the fourth to do so in short tournaments.

The same in this first chapter of the Grand Final #Opening2023 Who wins in the return? ❤️ America 🔄 Tigers 💥 Vote and comment on your opinion of this first leg final#LigaMX #FinalLigaMX pic.twitter.com/CxsZjpgRy3 — Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) December 15, 2023

“In the end what counts are the options you have and even more so when you convert them. We could have scored two or three more goals, but we weren't good. For me the team deserved better luck. I have the feeling of having played a good game, the team played Tigres very well. We had the clearest options in the game, it seems to me that we were closer to winning than losing”exclaimed the South American.

André Jardine says that on Sunday they are going to use a BIG PLAN that they have been working on since matchday 1 of America, I don't know what it will be but I am very excited💙🦅💛pic.twitter.com/RQ3KM565Mu — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) December 15, 2023

“This team has us used to it. This team knows how to win on the road. I feel that the series is open, without a doubt, it was not our best game, we were overcome by the anxiety of looking for a quick goal. We left the initiative to the rival so they could counterattack us, but we were convinced that the series is open and that we can win there. I see it as a final, with a lot of intensity, fighting every ball with everything. We have to improve in that aspect, in tranquility, in having the pause to give circulation that we lacked due to anxiety. It's going to be a great game, we will go for everything”he declared.

“THE SERIES IS OPEN, WITHOUT A PLACE FOR DOUBTS” For Robert Dante Siboldi, Tigres was not too precise with the ball, as he looked anxious in some periods of the game.

However, he hopes this will change for the Vuelta. 🎥: @JaffetRamos pic.twitter.com/jox2A5wlqp — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) December 15, 2023

See you on Sunday at the Azteca 🦅 COME TEAM, COME EAGLES, COME FANS! pic.twitter.com/3u2lUMr4Zz — Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 15, 2023

Goalie: Luis Malagón

Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez

Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés

Forwards: Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones, Leo Suárez

Substitutes: Richard Sánchez, Óscar Jiménez, Miguel Layún, Ramón Juárez, Salvador Reyes, Santiago Naveda, Jonathan Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas, Israel Reyes, Brian Rodríguez

The one with the assist and the one with the goal. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/IFsk3SpIxC — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) December 15, 2023

Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán

Defenses: Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo

Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Sebastián Córdova, Juan Vigón

Forwards: Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Laínez, André-Pierre Gignac

Substitutes: Felipe Rodríguez, Samir Caetano, Vladimir Loroña, Ozziel Herrera, Eduardo Tercero, Raymundo Fulgencio, Marcelo Flores, Nico Ibáñez, Fernando Ordóñez, Sebastián Fierro