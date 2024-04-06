Al Hilal and Al-Nassr will once again measure forces in what is already the Saudi Arabia classic to measure which team is still ahead, this time in the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup. Both teams arrive in a good moment having lost only one game in the last 5 between the two teams, so a match of the highest level awaits us.
Cristiano and his team have unfinished business against an Al Hilal team that has far surpassed them in the Saudi Pro League, and whom they have already assumed they will not reach, and all of this without Neymar playing for much of the season, which is his best player. But the lack of this does not mean anything, since the rest of the squad also has a level enviable by most Arab clubs.
Which according to the classification, and by quite a bit, right now is the best club in Saudi Arabia. They are already twelve points behind the second, in this case Al-Nassr, and not only that, but they are also dominating the direct confrontation, since in the first leg of the league, and with one less, they were able to win 3-0, which helped them reach Cristiano's club and since then they have been ahead. As mentioned before, they do not have Neymar Jr, but players like Ruben Neves or Bono, the goalkeeper, close a squad that could be competing in an important European league without any type of risk of relegation.
This is what Al Hilal's lineup would look like (1-4-5-1)
Goalie: Al-Watyan
Defenses: Renan Lodi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Dawsari, Jahfali
Midfielders: Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milincovik-Savic, Al-Hamdan, Michael
Forward: Mitrovic
He The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo has a game ahead that is much more important than everyone may think. Losing or winning this match can generate abysmal differences in both clubs, and if Al-Nassr loses, it assumes not only its defeat in the league, but also that it is not capable of surpassing its greatest rival in any competition. While if they win, it could be assumed that despite the result in the league, they are still a more than competent team and it has been due to momentary errors and not because they cannot aspire to the trophy against Al Hilal.
This is what Al-Nassr's lineup would look like (1-4-5-1)
Defenses: Yahya, Lajami, Laporte, Telles
Midfielders: Al-Najei, Brozovic, Mané, Otávio, Ghareeb
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
