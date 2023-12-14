Al Ahly repeat their participation in the Club World Cup after a great performance last season, and this time they face an Al-Ittihad team that arrives wanting to fight for everything in the competition and make a splash. Both squads have very interesting players, and these could be their lineups:
The Egyptian club does not have world-renowned players, but it has proven to be a fairly complete squad. Although the last matches have not had the expected results, Al Ahly clings to the quality of players like Percy Tau, who has four goals so far this season. He also has midfielders who know how to resolve close to the rival area, such as Emam Ashour who has already distributed four assists or Taher Mohamed which has two others.
Al Ahly's possible lineup
Goal: Mohamed El-Shenawy
Defenses: Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Ali Maaloul
Midfielders: Aliou Dieng, Marwan Attia, Mohamed Magdy Afsha
Fronts: Percy Tau, Hussein El Shahat, Kahraba
The Saudi team has already passed a previous round of the 2024 Club World Cup, and did so with solvency against Auckland City. Karim Benzema He is playing in the Club World Cup again, but it is the first time outside of Real Madrid and he is looking for his eighth title, and he has already scored in the competition. At the moment he is not having his best season, but with players like Kante, Fabinho either Igor Coronado It has a dangerous squad.
Al-Ittihad's possible alignment
Goal: Marcelo Grohe
Defenses: Muhannad Shanqeeti, Ahmed Hegazy, Hassan Kadesh, Zakaria Al Hawsawi
Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Fabinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi
Fronts: Romarinho, Igor Coronado, Karim Benzema.
