Liverpool comes into this key duel after winning 3-0 against Bournemouth with a double from Luis Díaz and another from Darwin Núñez.
This match will be an opportunity for the ‘Reds’ to continue their good moment, after the victory at San Siro and the defeat by the Premier League, leaving them as one of the pursuers of the leader Manchester City along with Aston Villa. In addition, they won the EFL Cup 5-1 against West Ham on Wednesday.
With players like Alisson, Van Dijk and Szoboszlai, Liverpool have the quality and experience necessary to compete on the most demanding stages. The enthusiasm around the team is high, and they hope to transfer their good performance in the Premier League and Champions to the Carabao and continue dreaming of winning titles.
They added only one draw against Nottingham Forest, and were then defeated by Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa. In front of his audience he is forced to add again and this Liverpool is a good opportunity due to the rival’s hierarchy, in search of a lift that will take him out of last place in the table.
This is what Liverpool’s formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
Defenders: Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson
Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai
Forwards: Salah, Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota.
This is what Wolverhampton’s formation would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Johnstone
Defenders: Semedo, Mosquera, Dawson, Ait Nouri
Midfielders: André, Bellegarde, Gomes, Lemina, Cunha
Forwards:Larsen
