The Euro 2024 championship has begun and regarding the activity within group F, the Turkish team and the Portuguese team will face each other this Saturday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. (Mexico), 1:00 p.m. (Argentina) and 6:00 p.m. (Spain) from Signal Iduna Park.
Both teams won their first match in the tournament so they lead group F with three points. A victory for either team would qualify for the round of 16.
In this way, we leave you with the possible lineups of both teams in their presentation at the European continental competition.
Türkiye has just beaten Georgia 3-1 in its presentation match with goals from Mert Müldür. Arda Güler, who scored a great goal and left half of Europe amazed with his performance, and Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who closed the scoring. Meanwhile, Georges Mikautadze scored the goal for the Georgians.
Goalie: Mert Günok.
Defenses: Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydin, Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Ferdi Kadıoğlu.
Media: Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Kaan Ayhan; Arda Güler, Orkun Kökçü and Kenan Yıldız-
Forwards: Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal debuted in this Euro Cup against the Czech Republic and, although they finally took the three points, it cost them more work than expected. For this match, Roberto Martínez will once again align his stars.
Goalie: Diogo Costa.
Defenses: António Silva, Pepe and Gonçalo Inácio.
Media: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves, João Cancelo, and Bernardo Silva
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leão.
