The highly anticipated clash between Italy and Switzerland in the round of 16 of Euro 2024 promises to be an exciting encounter. Italy, who have shown their strength and competitiveness by finishing second in Group B, will face Switzerland, the second-placed team in Group A, on 29 July at the iconic Olympic Stadium in Berlin. Both teams are heading into this match with the firm intention of advancing to the quarter-finals and continuing their path to European glory.
Italy, known for their rich football tradition and impenetrable defence, will look to impose their style of play characterised by tactical discipline and ball control. On the other hand, Switzerland, with their combination of talent and determination, will try to outdo the Italians with their dynamic and cohesive play. This match will not only pit two talented teams against each other, but also two different styles of play, making this clash a must-see for football fans around the world.
The atmosphere at the Berlin Olympic will be electrifying, as both teams have a passionate fan base that will fill the stadium with energy and excitement. With qualification to the quarterfinals at stake, Italy and Switzerland will leave everything on the field in search of a place among the best eight teams in the tournament. Euro 2024 continues to offer high-level moments and this matchup promises to be one of the most outstanding of the championship.
BY: Donnarumma – The young but experienced goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain continues to be a fundamental pillar in the Italian defense. With his quick reflexes and penalty-saving skills, Donnarumma is known for his ability to remain calm under pressure, crucial in knockout matches.
CAD: Di Lorenzo – The Napoli right-back is a versatile and dynamic player, known for his ability to go on the attack and provide precise crosses, as well as for his defensive solidity. His pace and stamina will be essential to contain the Swiss attacks on the flanks.
DFC: Darmian – With extensive experience in several European leagues, Darmian is a versatile defender who can play in multiple positions. His tactical intelligence and defensive skills make him a valuable component of the Italian defense.
CB: Bastoni– Inter Milan’s young defender has proven to be one of the most promising defenders in Europe. Bastoni combines his height and physical strength with an excellent ability to read the game and make crucial interceptions.
DFC: Change -Following the suspension for the accumulation of yellow cards for Bologna left-back Calafiori, Cambiaso will be the replacement for this Italian team, essential to maintain defensive balance and contribute to the attack.
CAI: Di Marco – Another Inter Milan product, Dimarco is known for his precision crossing and ability to take free kicks. His ability to create opportunities from the left wing could be a key factor against Switzerland.
DCM: Jorginho – Arsenal’s midfielder is the driving force of the team, dictating the tempo of the game. With his vision and accurate passing, Jorginho is crucial in maintaining possession and distributing the ball to his teammates effectively.
MC: Barella – With his tireless energy and ability to break down defensive lines, Barella is an essential box-to-box midfielder for Italy. His ability to reach the opponent’s box and contribute with goals and assists will be vital in such an important match.
MC: Pellegrini – Roma’s captain is known for his creativity and ability to score goals from midfield. His ability to find space and his vision for making decisive passes can destabilise the Swiss defence.
DC: Scamacca – The Atalanta striker is a powerful attacker who combines his height with impressive technical ability. Able to play with his back to goal and finish with precision, Scamacca will be a constant threat to the Swiss defense.
D.C.: Chiesa – Juventus’ speedy and skilful winger is one of Italy’s most dangerous attacking weapons. With his ability to break down the flanks and his goalscoring instinct, Chiesa can change the course of a match with his creativity and explosiveness.
Possible lineup for Italy vs Switzerland (5-3-2)
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Di Lorenzo, Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Di Marco
Midfielders: Jorginho, Barella, Pellegrini
Forwards: Scamacca and Chiesa
Switzerland will face the reigning Euro champions, a team that proves to be a tough nut to crack in every edition, with a pride that is beyond belief for every player who wears the Italian shirt. But Switzerland is the team that could give the Italians a big scare and knock them out. This is the lineup that Switzerland will probably play in the Round of 16 with:
Goalie: Summer
Defenses: Schar, Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez
Midfielders: Freuler, Xhaka, Stergiou, Shaquiri and Aebischer
Forwards: Ndoye and Vargas
