Real Madrid for women receives FC Barcelona at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, in a duel that could be crucial for the classification of League F. The visitors are undefeated in the league (19 wins and one draw) and so far have only received five goals against, while Real Madrid follows them nine points behind. A victory for White could be a turning point in the Barça season, which despite being the obvious dominant team in the competition, could affect the team on a psychological level. Furthermore, the classics are still a different game from the others, so anything can happen.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups of both teams for this match
The local team will have the tough task of stealing the undefeated record from the first place in the Iberdrola League. To do this, the white team will opt for a 4-2-3-1 in which the double pivot will be formed by Toletti and Claudia Zornoza. Later, but also in the center of the field we will see Athenea del Castillo and Linda Caicedo. Moller will be at the forefront of the attack.
This is what Real Madrid's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Portress: Maria Rodriguez
Defenses: Robles, Rocío Gálvez, Ivana, Olga Carmona
Midfielders: Toletti, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea, Caicedo, Brunn
Lead: Moller
On the other hand, the culé team will seek to remain undefeated in the league competition. FC Barcelona will continue with its 4-3-3, with the midfield formed by Patri Guijarro, Walsh and Aitana Bonmatí. Alexia Putellas will not be part of the start of this match. In attack we will have Mariona, Salma Paralluelo and Hansen
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Portress: Cata Coll
Defenses: Bronze, Irene, Engen, Ona Batlle
Midfielders: Patri Guijarro, Walsh, Aitana Bonmatí
Front: Graham Hansen, Mariona, Salma Paralluelo
