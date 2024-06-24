The Netherlands and Austria will face each other on the third day of the group stage of sector D of Euro 2024. The team led by Ronald Koeman is in first place with four units, but their qualification to the next round will be at stake in this match before the Wunderteam.
The Clockwork Orange has a victory against Poland and a goalless draw against France. Against Austria they will have to go, yes or yes, for a victory.
Below we will tell you how the Netherlands and Austria would start out for this important meeting.
Goalkeeper: Bart Verbruggen: The 21-year-old Brighton goalkeeper has good reflexes and the ability to play with his feet, providing security in the goal and effective distribution from the back.
Right back: Denzel Dumfries: The Inter Milan winger is characterized by his great offensive runs and his ability to create scoring opportunities from the right lane.
Central defender: Stefan de Vrij: The experienced Inter Milan center back is distinguished by his ability to read the game and solidity in defense, in addition to his tactical ability.
Central defender: Virgil van Dijk: Without a doubt, the Liverpool player is the leader of this team in defense and one of the best center backs in the world. He provides strength, aerial play and calmness in the background.
Left back: Nathan Aké: The Manchester City player is characterized by his versatility: he can play both as a center back and as a left back. He brings speed, technique and ability to play from behind.
Central midfielder: Jerdy Schouten: The PSV Eindhoven defensive midfielder has great ability to recover and distribute the ball, providing balance and stability to the midfield. He is one of Koeman’s bets.
Central midfielder: Tijjani Reijnders: The AC Milan midfielder complements Schouten well and provides vision of the game and ability to break lines with his passes.
Attacking midfielder: Xavi Simons: Simons is without a doubt one of the great jewels of world football. The PSG player still has technique and creativity, he plays several positions, but where he seems most comfortable is behind the striker.
Left winger: Cody Gakpo: Liverpool’s attacker can play along the entire attacking front. Among his most notable characteristics are his speed, dribbling and scoring ability.
Far right: Jeremie Frimpong: Bayer Leverkusen’s right winger was one of the sensations of the Bundesliga last season. He is a sprinter who can overwhelm and assist.
Center forward: Memphis Depay: The Dutch forward will leave Atlético de Madrid and it is not known where he will continue his career. He is the number nine of this team, but he can also play as a winger and midfielder.
Goalie: P. Pentz
Defending: S. Posch, G. Trauner, P. Lienhart, P. Mwene
Half: N. Seiwald, F. Grillitsch, K. Laimer
Lead: M. Sabitzer. C. Baumgartner. M. Arnautovic
