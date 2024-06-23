The third day of group B of the Euro Cup is going to be possibly one of the most interesting of the tournament, and not only because there are three teams playing for the pass, but because two of them are Croatia and Italy, who also play against each other, and can leave each other out. Spain’s match against Albania will be important in this fight, but if the Spanish team wins, Croatians and Italians will play for second position in a match where Italy has an advantage, with 3 points from the first day.
Here we will see a small summary of what will be the possible alignments that the coaches will decide for the game:
The Italian team arrived with one of the favorites after being the current champion of the last Euro Cup, and after a first match where they won, but did not convince, the debacle came against a Spain that was much superior. And if the result was only 1-0, it was much more misleading than it may seem, since the Italian team did not even reach 0.5 expected goals during the entire match, and Spain was close to 3 expected goals in what was a clear beating. Therefore, for this third match they will have to draw strength from where they can to reverse the situation that could leave them out.
Goalie: G. Donnarumma
Defending: G. Di Lorenzo, A. Bastoni, R. Calafiori, F. Dimarco
Half: D. Frattesi, Jorginho, N. Barella
Lead: F. Chiesa, G. Scamacca, L. Pellegrini
And if the Italian team is in a problem, the Croatian team makes it worse. One of the best teams in international championships in recent years that has a total of 1 point so far in the Euro Cup, after being overtaken by the Spanish team, and after attempting a comeback against Albania that ended in nothing due to conceding a goal in the discount. The 2-2 against Albania greatly reduced the chances of advancing from the groups of this Croatian team that is not finding its game, but by facing Italy in the last match, they still have a chance to rescue the tournament and reach the round of 16 even as runners-up. of group.
Goalie: Dominik Livakovic
Defenses: Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Stanisic
Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic
Forwards: Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Lovro Majer
#lineups #Italy #Croatia #match #matchday #Euro
Leave a Reply