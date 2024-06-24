The French team is unexpectedly risking their qualification for the Round of 16 against Poland and after tying against the Netherlands, Deschamps’ team has gotten into a mess. They are obliged to beat Poland, otherwise they would have to be aware of what arises in the Netherlands vs Austria. Looking ahead to the match against Lewandowski’s Poland, this would be the possible starting lineup that Deschamps would choose to play for a place in the Round of 16 of this European Championship.
BY: Maignan- The French goalkeeper has not yet conceded a goal. The level is as expected and against Poland he is expected to continue solid between the sticks to help the French team continue its course at Euro 2024.
RHP: Jules Koundé – The Football Club Barcelona footballer has established himself on the right side of the French team, his level is suitable to play both as a winger and as a center back and against Poland it is more than likely that he will start.
DFC: Salibá – The Arsenal centre-back started the previous two games from the start. Many French fans were asking for Konaté but the level of defense that Salibá has shown is a clear example of the center back who should play for France. He will start against Poland.
DFC: Upamecano- Didier Deschamps really likes Upamecano and the level he has offered at his club is very poor compared to what he offers with the French team. He, along with Salibá, will form the central couple.
LI: Theo Hernandez – The doubts have now been resolved and Theo Hernández is the starting right back with France ahead of Ferland Mendy. His incorporation in attack and his good work in defense will be key against Poland.
DCM: Kanté– Surprises tend to generate admiration and that is what happens in France with Kanté. The high level he offers in the center of the field has been totally unexpected, his performances are of great football quality, with him being the MVP in the two games he has played.
DCM: Tchouaméni– With the Real Madrid defensive midfielder available, France will enjoy playing with two world-class pivots. Tchouaméni and Kanté will be that wall to break for the Polish team.
MCO: Griezmann– We know the quality that Antoine has but in this Euro Cup he has not finished carbureting himself in a team that needs and asks for more from him. He will be the starting playmaker against Poland, after missing two very clear chances in front of goal against the Netherlands.
ED: Dembélé– The Paris Saint Germain winger is one of the premises in the French attack. His speed and overflow will make Poland suffer in defense. Dembélé is a key piece for France’s success in this Euro Cup.
EI: Mbappé– He broke his nose in the first game against Austria and against the Netherlands he was reserved on the bench without having any minutes at all. Kylian Mbappé is the hope of the French team at Euro 2024, a high level is expected from the new Real Madrid player against Poland.
DC: Thuram – Perhaps more goals will be asked of him but Thuram will continue to be the reference in attack for the French team against Poland. Didier Deschamps trusts him and he may be key against Lewandowski’s selection.
Goalie: Szczesny
Defenses: Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior
Midfielders: Slisz, Zielinski, Piotrowski, Frankowski, Zalewski
Fronts: Piatek and Buksa
