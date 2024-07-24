The Spanish women’s team is going through a historic moment, having won the World Cup and the Nations League in recent years. With 23 wins in their last 26 matches, they are one of the favourites to win gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Japan, although dominant in Asia, has lost some of its recent potential, as evidenced by its defeat to Brazil. Japan had beaten Spain 4-0 a year ago, but their current performance is not as strong.
The Spanish team will be led by Aitana Bonmatí, who has been key to FC Barcelona’s third Champions League title. Alongside her, Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, Athenea del Castillo and Olga Carmona will be essential to aspire to another continental title. The immediate challenge will be to overcome a difficult group stage on their way to glory in Paris.
This is what Spain’s lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Portress: Cata Coll
Defenses: Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Olga Carmona
Midfielders: Aitana, Patri Guijarro, Alexia
Forwards: Jenni Hermoso, Mariona Caldentey, Salma Paralluelo
Japan’s women’s team is preparing for the Paris Olympics with the goal of winning a gold medal. After winning the world title in 2011 and silver at London 2012, the team has made a comeback, reaching the quarter-finals at the last World Cup. Keisuke Otsuka, fitness coach, says they are in better shape than last year, thanks to intense physical and tactical work. Japan’s focus on detailed techniques and endurance gives them an edge over more muscular teams. Otsuka is confident in the team’s preparation to face Spain and Brazil in Paris.
This is what Japan’s lineup will look like (5-4-1)
Portress: Yamashita
Defenses: Shimizu, Takahasi, Kumagai, Minami, Kitagawa
Midfielders: Hasegawa, Fujino, Miyazawa, Nagano
Lead: Tanaka
More news about women’s football
#lineups #Spain #Japan #women #Paris #Olympics
Leave a Reply