The Spanish women’s team is experiencing a historic moment, having won the World Cup and the Nations League in recent years. The match between Spain and Brazil at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be the third match for our women’s football team in this competition. This exciting match will take place on July 31. The exact time of the match is 5:00 p.m. for what will be one of the most anticipated moments for the current world champion team.
The Spanish team are in great form, having beaten both Japan in the first match and Nigeria in the second. In addition, Alexia’s goal in the second match helped her regain that much-needed confidence that made her the best player in the world at the time, so I’m sure the entire squad will be aware of the feat they have to achieve for this match.
This is what Spain’s lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Portress: Cata Coll
Defenses: Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Olga Carmona
Midfielders: Aitana, Patri Guijarro, Alexia
Forwards: Jenni Hermoso, Mariona Caldentey, Salma Paralluelo
The Brazilian women’s team is preparing for a match that will not be easy for them. Losing means being eliminated from the competition, and the worst thing is that winning does not guarantee passage to the next phase, so they not only have to try to win, but to do even better than Japan, the rival that beat them the previous day.
This is what Brazil’s lineup will look like (4-4-2)
Portress: Lorraine
Defenses: Rafaelle Souza, Lauren, Thaís Ferreira, Yasmim
Midfielders: Ana Vitória, Angelina, Antônia, Marta
Lead: Priscilla, Gabi Nunes
#lineups #Spain #Brazil #women #Paris #Olympics
