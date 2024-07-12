Next Saturday, July 13, at 9:10 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will receive a visit from the Cruz Azul Sky Machine on the BBVA stadium pitch, to play the match corresponding to matchday two of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Rayados started this semester on the right foot, defeating Pachuca’s Tuzos by the minimum difference, at the Hidalgo stadium. Cruz Azul, on the other hand, beat Mazatlán 1-0. The goal was scored by Bryan Javier Gamboa Galarza, already in injury time.
The duel next Saturday night will have as an incentive what happened very recently, in the semifinals of the Clausura 2024 tournament. At that time, the cement workers received the Club de Fútbol Monterrey with a 1-0 advantage in their pocket.
Rayados fought from the start, and although they created at least two clear chances in front of Kévin Mier’s goal, they went into the break tied 0-0. By the second half, Cruz Azul increased their lead. Monterrey seemed finished, and although they found a way to score two goals and get just one away from making it to the final, with more than twenty minutes on the clock, it never came, and so Cruz Azul knocked the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla out of the playoffs.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Sebastian Vegas, Victor Guzman and Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Maxi Meza, Luis Romo, ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez and Sergio Canalez
Forwards: German Berterame and Brandon Vazquez
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Rotondi and Jorge Sanchez
Midfielders: Charly Rodriguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Nacho Rivero and Alexis Gutierrez
Forwards: Uriel Antuna and Angel Sepulveda
More news about Liga MX
#lineups #Monterrey #Cruz #Azul #Apertura
Leave a Reply