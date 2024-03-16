Matchday 29 of Serie A brings us a great match between two greats of Italian football. Two teams that, although they are in different dynamics this season, will surely provide a great football spectacle. For its part, Inter Milan arrives after being eliminated from the Champions League on penalties by Atlético de Madrid, in a very tough result for Inzaghi's team given the hopes that had been placed on the club in this competition, especially after the magnificent season from Lautaro and company.
On the other hand, Napoli has also been eliminated in the round of 16 of the top continental club competition, also at the hands of a Spanish team, FC Barcelona, although this time in a more forceful manner. Furthermore, the team is not going through its best season in the league championship, currently seventh, so a victory against the leader would boost its morale heading into the decisive stretch of the season.
Next, we leave you with the alignments that both technicians could have on the green:
The team led by Inzaghi is developing great football this season. The Italian coach has put together a very balanced squad, with a midfield that is already known throughout European football, and with players performing at a high level, such as Lautaro Martínez, who has 23 goals in Serie A, the Argentine is totally plugged in. , or Thuram, who has ten goals and seven assists. The team is the undisputed leader of the Italian league, and if nothing changes it will lift the title at the end of the season, so a victory in this match would boost its morale after being eliminated from the Champions League and would keep it firm in its fight for the championship. .
This is what the formation would look like (1-3-5-2)
Goalie: summer
Defenses: Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni
Lanes: Darmián, Dimarco
Midfielders: Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan
Fronts: Lautaro Martínez, Arnautovic
With the change of coach, the team has experienced a change in the game and has greatly improved its performance. Even so, it was not enough to earn a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, so they are forced to do things well in Serie A to get closer to the European competition spots. Players like Osimhen, who has 11 goals in the league, or Kvaratskhelia, who will not be able to count on in this match due to an accumulation of cards, and who despite having ten goals is not having his best season, must take a step forward in this decisive stretch of the campaign, if they want to meet the objectives established in the league at the beginning of the year.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-3-3)
Goalie: Meret
Defenses: Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera
Midfielders: Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Traoré
Attackers: Politano, Osimhen, Lindstrom
