The hosts’ Round of 16 will begin in the blink of an eye, and their opponents will not be a piece of cake. Denmark will face the match against Germany without any fear and in search of a ticket to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. Germany’s last match did not leave German fans feeling good or calm. They were called one of the favourites to lift the trophy, due to what it means to call up so many high-quality footballers and because of what it means to play the tournament at home.
However, Germany will want to show what they are capable of in a match with a high level of seriousness and importance such as the Round of 16 of a European Championship. Denmark, with a Euro under their belt, will not make things easy for Nagelsmann’s Germany in a match in which Spain and Georgia will be very attentive, knowing that their paths could cross in the next round.
Germany, qualified for the Round of 16 as first in Group A, has had an easy path so far in which neither Scotland nor Hungary were rivals for a team that is asked to finish the tournament as champions. Who was their rival was Switzerland, with whom they tied with a result of 1-1 and without showing a brilliant game on the field of play. Nagelsmann will have a small problem when facing Denmark and it will be not being able to count on Tah, one of his starting defenders, due to an accumulation of cards. This is the possible lineup that Germany will take to play the Round of 16 against Denmark:
Goalie: Neuer
Defenses: Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Rüdiger, Mittelstadt
Midfielders: Kroos, Andrich, Gündogan
Forwards: Wirtz, Musiala and Havertz
Denmark is a tough rival to beat in a match and every four years in both the European Championships and the World Cups they prove it. It has a solid block of footballers with great experience in this type of scenario and they will not give up in any way. Their classification as second in Group C has led them to face the host, a rival that few wanted in the Round of 16 and against whom they will compete to achieve a ticket to the next phase of the tournament. This will be the possible Danish starting eleven:
Goalie: Schmeichel
Defenses: Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen, Bah, Maehle
Midfielders: Hjulmand, Hojberj, Eriksen
Forwards: Wind and Hojlund
