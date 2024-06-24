England arrived at Euro 2024 as one of the great contenders to win it. The Three Lions team is in first position in Group C with four points, but its performance has been far from what was expected.
This Tuesday, June 25, the team led by Gareth Southgate will face Slovenia in a vital duel to get their ticket to the next phase of the UEFA competition.
Below we present what the England and Slovenia lineups would be.
Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford: Although the competition for the England goal is open, Southgate has opted for the Everton player. To his credit, Pickford has good footwork and experience.
Right back: Kyle Walker: The Manchester City defender, one of the veterans of the squad, is known for his defensive solidity and ability to join the attack with power and speed.
Central defender: John Stones: The Manchester City center back has great technique and reading of the game. He is a very solid defender and also has a good foot to initiate plays from the back.
Central defense: Marc Guehi: The young Crystal Palace footballer is one of the sensations in the Premier League and will surely sign with a big name in the summer market. He is a central defender with great capacity for anticipation and good aerial play.
Left back: Kieran Trippier: Trippier is another of the most experienced elements of this squad full of young people. The Newcastle player can play on the right or left.
Central midfielder: Declan Rice: Arsenal’s defensive midfielder is responsible for giving balance and security in the midfield to England.
Central midfielder: Trent Alexander-Arnold: Although he generally plays as a right back, Southgate has chosen to put him in the middle of the field where he can exploit his vision of the game.
Far right: Bukayo Saka: The young Arsenal winger is characterized by his speed, dribbling skills and ability to create and convert scoring opportunities. England’s attack has felt restricted by its coach during the first matches of Euro 2024.
Left winger: Phil Foden: The Manchester City attacker is capable of unbalancing defenses, in addition to contributing goals and assists. He has been limited in Southgate’s scheme.
Offensive midfielder: Jude Bellingham: The Real Madrid midfielder has the ability to influence the midfield and attack. He is the brain of the Three Lions.
Center forward: Harry Kane: The Bayern Munich forward is without a doubt one of the best strikers in the entire competition. He will have to be especially sharp against Slovenia to avoid a surprise.
Goalie: P. Rajkovic
Defending: M. Veljkovic, N. Milenkovic, S. Pavlovic, A. Zikovic, F. Mladenovic
Half: S. Lukic, I. Ilic
Lead: D. Vlahovic, D. Tadic, A. Mitrovic
