He started the Copa America 2024and football fans from this part of the world, where you don’t have the glamor of the Europeans but you do have the quality, mystique and dedication of the pasture, are already rubbing their hands thinking about the possible outcome of this competition.
And the keys seem to be ”set” so that the final will be played by the masters of the confederation: Argentina and Brazil, in what would be the last Copa América for the Argentine star: Lionel Messi.
To do this, both squads must advance as leaders of their respective groups. ”Logical”, some would think, but in this matter of football we all know that predictions are never certain, and what seems destined to happen, from one moment to the next, tends to fall.
And although the Brazilian National Team arrives at this competition as one of the main candidates for the title, the victories committed against the Mexican Soccer Team and the Stars and Stripes squad: the United States of America, generated certain doubts among its fans.
The Brazilians are part of Group D, which also includes the Costa Rica National Team (whom they already faced on matchday one), Colombia and Paraguay, with whom they will face each other next Friday, June 28, at the Allegiant Stadium. from Paradise, Nevada.
We will close this article by sharing with you the possible lineups of Brazil and Paraguay in the match corresponding to matchday two of the Copa América 2024.
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Danilo, Marquinhos, Magalhaes and Wendell
Midfielders: Joao Gomes and Paqueta
Attackers: Raphinha, Vinícius Jr and Rodrygo
Goalie: Colonel
Defenses: Velázquez, Balbuena, Alonso and Giménez
Midfielders: Villasanti, Caballero and Rojas
Attackers: Sosa, Bareiro and Enciso
