After his third victory in the Group A of the Copa America 2024this time against Peru, the national team Argentina He is already thinking about the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Lautaro Martínez, the tournament’s top scorer, scored a brace and continues to rise in the list of all-time scorers for the Albiceleste.
Now he will face the tough one Ecuador in the quarterfinals, so below we will review everything you need to know about this tremendous confrontation.
The Albiceleste and the Tri will face each other next Thursday at the NRG Stadium in Houston. In the other bracket, Venezuela and Canada are left, and according to the draw, the winner of each match will face each other in the semifinals. In the other bracket, there are very powerful teams such as Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil. An exciting end to the tournament is coming.
“Albiceleste” coach Lionel Scaloni kept most of the starters out of the game against Peru, as qualification was already sealed. Now, he will put all of his best players at his disposal, with Lionel Messi not being 100% fit but available if needed. Acuña will not be available due to injury, so Nicolás Tagliafico will take his place.
The team led by Spaniard Sánchez Bas, meanwhile, finished second in Group B, which was led by Venezuela, and will therefore face the reigning world and American champions. The South Americans suffered more against Mexico and advanced due to a better goal difference than the Aztecs.
ARGENTINA: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez or Julian Alvarez.
ECUADOR: Alexander Dominguez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie; Moses Caicedo, Alan Franco; Jeremy Sarmiento, John Yeboah, Kendry Paez and Enner Valencia.
