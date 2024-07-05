Tigres will face Necaxa in one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 1 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team is coming off a loss in the Supercopa MX against América and will seek to open its participation this semester with a victory.
The team led by Veljko Paunovic has not made any major signings for this tournament and it seems that its lineup will be very similar to the one presented by Robert Dante Siboldi last semester. This is how Tigres will line up for this match against the Rayos:
Goalkeeper: Carlos Felipe Rodriguez: The Mexican goalkeeper will start as a starter after Nahuel Guzmán’s suspension. Last season he also replaced ‘Patón’ in some matches, although his performance was more than enough.
Right back: Javier Aquino: The Tigres winger/full-back remains a very reliable player despite his age. For the coaches, he is still a step above Jesús Garza.
Central defender. Guido Pizarro: The former central midfielder will continue to be considered as a defender for this season. The ‘Conde’ performs very well in this position and is, without a doubt, the leader in the lower box. He provides outlet and leadership.
Center back: Diego Reyes: The Americanista youth player is unfortunately not so consistent. He gives a good game but in others his performance is not so convincing. He should start as a starter this semester.
Left back: Jesus AnguloThe Mexican full-back is a low-profile player, but quite efficient. He defends with personality and joins the attack when he knows he can contribute.
Central midfielder: Rafael Carioca: Despite his age, Carioca is Tigres’ best player in the midfield. The Brazilian gives the team balance and also knows how to distribute the ball.
Central midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán: The Uruguayan midfielder has dropped in level and needs to recover. He was not considered for the Copa América and has not shown much at Tigres. He needs to return to being the midfielder who was impressive in Liga MX.
Attacking midfielder: Juan Brunetta: The Argentine striker must show more blood this season. His first tournament was not a failure, but it was far from the level he had shown at Santos Laguna. It is expected that on this occasion he will show why he was a million-dollar signing.
Right winger: Luis Quiñones: Siboldi bet, towards the end of last season, on Diego Lainez and Marcelo Flores. It seems that Paunovic will go for the experienced players and will try to recover Luis Quiñones. The Colombian is one of the best in his position when he puts his mind to it.
Left winger: Sebastian Cordova: Córdova is one of those players who never quite deliver. The Mexican striker certainly has a lot of talent, but he hasn’t managed to be consistent enough to be a starter for Tigres or the Mexican national team.
Centre forward: André Pierre Gignac: The years go by and what the Frenchman continues to offer is worth highlighting. He is coming off a difficult season in the Clausura 2024 and will seek to have a greater impact this semester.
Necaxa vs Tigres lineup
Goalkeeper: E. Unsain
Defense: E. Martinez, A. Pena, A. Oliveros, J. Rodriguez
Media: D. Gomez, F. Arce, J. Paradela
Forward: B. Garnica, R. Monreal, D. Cambindo
