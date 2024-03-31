Columbus Crew and Tigres will meet this Tuesday, April 2 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The cats are one of the great candidates to win the title, although the current MLS champion is not an easy rival.
Below we will tell you how the UANL team would turn out for this commitment:
Goalkeeper: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez – The Mexican goalkeeper will cover Nahuel Guzmán for the remainder of the season due to his injury. So far, Rodríguez has delivered as expected.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Aquino has become, over the years, a more complete player. He is no longer that speedy winger who overflowed many times per game. He is now more selective in incorporating him into the attack and defends better.
Central defense: Guido Pizarro – Pizarro is the boss of Tigres in defense. The Argentine soccer player is a timer, he has a very good read of the game and also helps the team come out from the back.
Central defender: Samir – Siboldi has struggled to find the right pair for Pizarro. The person who has come closest to what the Uruguayan strategist wants is Samir.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – Angulo has fulfilled his role as left back in Tigres very well. He is not an element that gets the spotlight or the front pages of newspapers, but he usually delivers.
Central midfielder: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan midfielder can help with recovery and collaborate in the creation of plays. 'Gorri' will have to connect quickly with Vigón.
Central midfielder: Juan Pablo Vigón – In the absence of Rafael Carioca, who was sent off against Orlando City, Vigón will take his place in the middle of the field.
Offensive midfielder: Juan Brunetta – The Argentine midfielder has been one of Tigres' most outstanding players this season. Brunetta, after a slight drop in his performance, has improved in recent matches.
Right winger: Luis Quiñones – The Colombian winger is not having his best tournament, but in recent games he has taken on a more important role in Siboldi's squad. More is expected from Quiñones.
Leftmost: Marcelo Flores – The young Mexican winger has earned minutes by hand. Siboldi has taken it little by little throughout the contest. He could start as a starter against Columbus.
Center forward: André Pierre Gignac – The French forward is still in doubt for this commitment due to health complications. Gignac made the trip to Columbus and, if he has recovered, he could start. Gignac never wants to miss a game.
