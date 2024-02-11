The Tigres UANL are having a good start to the tournament and remain undefeated in the current half of the year after seven games and, in the middle of the week prior to Matchday 7 that will be played next weekend, they will play the second leg of the round of 32. end of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in 'El Volcán' this Wednesday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. to face the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer.
The group commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi They come from seven games without losing, with four wins and three draws. In addition, they share the top of the classification with the Gang and the Águilas.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Canadians who are also having a good start to the tournament by accumulating seven undefeated games in 2024.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Nahuel Guzmán – Obviously the Argentine starting goalkeeper will be present in the second leg, as the team needs to put all its effort into ensuring its place in the next round.
LH: Jesús Garza – The youthful defender continues to occupy the position of Javier Aquino who continues to recover from his injury.
DFC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and reference of the feline midfield cannot be missing, however, he is also required in the central defense and it is precisely the role he is currently assuming.
DFC: Diego Reyes – It is being the revulsive of Samir Caetano who is the starter in the Mexican championship.
LI: Jesús Angulo – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a great advantage in the team.
MC: Rafael Carioca – Under the orders of Siboldi, the Brazilian has once again been that indispensable piece that contributes to the midfield and, therefore, is a regular starter.
MC: Fernando Gorriarán – The attacking midfielder is one of the best in his position and with the cats he is a key piece in the offensive contribution.
MD: Sebastián Córdova – The player could start as a right midfielder for this game, otherwise he could be Luis Quinones whoever is.
MCO: Juan Brunetta – The Argentine is at a tremendous level and is definitely on fire with the cats, so he can be dispensed with.
MI: Diego Lainez – The skilled and youthful has earned the coach's trust and in this case on the wing he seeks to have speed, so Lainez would continue with his position.
DC: André-Pierre Gignac – As long as he remains active in the club, there is no doubt that, if he is 100 percent, the veteran French attacker and the institution's top scorer should be at the start. With more than 200 goals as an Auriazul player, he seeks to continue increasing his scoring quota.
#lineup #Tigres #UANL #Vancouver #Whitecaps #return #Concachampions
Leave a Reply