Tigres has not had the expected start in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The team led by Miguel Herrera began the semester with a draw against Santos Laguna and an unexpected defeat against Puebla. For their third match of the season, the felines urgently need a win. The UANL team will visit the Pumas, one of the squads that are in the best moment at the start of the championship, at the Ciudad Universitaria field this Sunday, January 23.
The ‘Piojo’ team will have to show their best version against a squad that is starting to get on a roll and that generally weighs down their locality. For the commitment against the National University, Tigres would come out with the following starting elements:
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman.
Defenses: Luis Rodríguez, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino and Jesús Angulo.
Midfield: Florian Thauvin, Rafael Carioca and Sebastián Córdova.
Forwards: André Pierre Gignac and Nicolás López.
Carlos Salcedo would not be considered by Miguel Herrera for the commitment against Pumas. Despite working on par with his teammates, the Mexican defender was not considered in the intersquads prior to the duel against the UNAM squad. It seems that in the next few hours his transfer to Toronto FC of Major League Soccer (MLS) will be made official.
The duel between Tigres and Pumas will be this Sunday at 12:00 at the University Olympic Stadium.
