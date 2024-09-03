After winning the Euro Cup, the Spanish team will return to the competition to play this time a UEFA Nations League match against the Serbian team, they will play as visitors on September 5 at 8:45 p.m.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of the Spanish national team for this match against Serbia:
BY: DAVID RAYA – The Arsenal goalkeeper has earned a place in the Spanish national team thanks to his outstanding performances in the Premier League. Raya is a modern goalkeeper, with great ability with his feet, which allows him to be a resource when bringing the ball out from the back. His agility and good reflexes make him a difficult barrier to overcome for opposing forwards, which brings security and confidence to the Spanish defensive line.
LD: DANI CARVAJAL – The Real Madrid right-back is a permanent fixture in the national team. Carvajal combines experience and reliability in defence with an innate ability to project himself into attack. His speed and endurance are essential in the game on the wings, as well as being a defender who is very difficult to beat in individual duels. His presence guarantees balance in the team, both in defence and attack, where his crosses into the area are a constant threat to opponents.
DFC: ROBIN LE NORMAND – The Atlético de Madrid centre-back, a naturalised Spaniard, has been one of the revelations in defence. With a great ability to anticipate plays and a remarkable aerial game, Le Normand brings solidity and forcefulness to the Spanish defence. His left-footed profile gives the team greater versatility in bringing the ball out, being able to find his teammates in offensive positions with millimetric precision. In addition, his leadership ability in the defensive line is a plus for the team.
CB: AYMERIC LAPORTE – The Al Nassr centre-back is one of the pillars of Spain’s defence. With vast experience in both the Premier League and international competitions, Laporte stands out for his defensive security, excellent positioning and ability to play the ball out from the back. His strength in aerial duels and his good reading of the play make him a complete defender who rarely makes mistakes. His presence is essential to maintaining the team’s defensive balance.
LI: MARC CUCURELLA – Chelsea’s left-back brings freshness and dynamism to the game on the wing. Cucurella is characterised by his tireless energy, his ability to run from wing to wing and his aggressiveness in marking. In attack, he is a player who constantly looks to create danger with his crosses and short partnerships, while in defence he is a warrior who does not shy away from physical contact and is very difficult to beat in one-on-one situations. His versatility also allows him to play in more advanced positions if the team requires it.
MCD: PEDRI – FC Barcelona’s midfielder is the brains of the team. At just 21 years old, Pedri has already established himself as one of the most talented players in world football. His ability to manage the tempo of the game, his vision of the game and his precision in passing make Spain’s offensive game run through his boots. Pedri is in charge of connecting the midfield with the forward line, and his ability to filter passes between the lines is crucial to breaking down rival defences. In addition, his defensive work and sacrifice are worthy of praise for a player of his age.
MC: FABIAN RUIZ – The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder brings creativity and vision to Spain’s midfield. Fabian is a player with excellent technical ability, who stands out for his ability to break lines with precise passes and his ability to reach the opposition’s box from the second line. His vision and intelligence in distributing the ball are key to creating scoring opportunities, and his ability to adapt both in defensive and offensive roles make him a complete player in the Spanish midfield.
ED: NICO WILLIAMS – The Athletic Club winger is one of the young promises of Spanish football. With his lightning speed and ability to break down the right flank, Nico Williams is a constant headache for opposing defences. His ability in one-on-one situations, his ability to get to the byline and his assists make him a key player in Spain’s offensive system. In addition, his ability to press the opponent when the ball comes out makes him valuable in defensive tasks as well.
MCO: DANI OLMO– The FC Barcelona midfielder is one of the key players in the Spanish national team’s attack. Olmo stands out for his versatility, as he can play both as a winger and as an attacking midfielder, and his intelligence in the game allows him to find spaces between the opposing lines. With a great ability to link up and filter passes, as well as a good shot from medium distance, Olmo provides a constant threat in attack. His ability to create dangerous plays and finish actions makes him a decisive player in Spain’s system.
EI: LAMINE YAMAL – The young FC Barcelona winger is the big sensation of Spanish football. At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has already shown his incredible potential in the Barça first team and in the national team. His dribbling ability and technical skill are dazzling, and his boldness on the pitch is one of his greatest virtues. Yamal is a player who always looks to take on and create danger, either with his shots from outside the area or with his assists. His speed and vision make him a lethal weapon in the Spanish attack.
DC: JOSELU – The Al-Gharafa striker is the man in charge of setting the ball in motion in the Spanish national team’s attack. Joselu is a classic striker, strong in the air and with a great sense of goal. His ability to finish inside the box, either with his feet or with his head, makes him a constant threat to opposing defences. In addition, he is a player who knows how to move very well without the ball, dragging defenders and creating space for his teammates. His presence in the area is vital to take advantage of the goal-scoring opportunities that the team creates.
This is what Spain’s lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: David Raya
Defenses: Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella
Midfielders: Pedri, Fabian, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo
Front: Joselu
