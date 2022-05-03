The team of Cougars You know there is no tomorrow. On Wednesday the university team will have to throw all the meat in the spit to be able to turn the scoreboard as a visitor and beat the whole of the team in the grand final. Seattle Sounderswho tied in an agonizing 2-2 on the field of the University Stadium.
The auriazul team is more motivated than ever. Coach Andrés Lillini’s squad is in a good mood and they have shown it in every game. So much so that in Liga MX they managed to beat the general leader categorically and now they will face the playoff of the competition.
For now, the helmsman would already have his eleven with whom they will seek to win the title that will send them directly to the Club World Cup. Under the three sticks the meta will be appearing Alfredo Talavera; in the defensive zone Lillini would use Efrain Velarde, Arturo Ortiz, Jose Caicedo Y Oliver Perez.
In the middle sector of the field, Leo Lopez, Higor Meritao, Washington Corozo Y Marco Garcia they will be the orchestrators of the forward game, where they will supply the strikers with balls Jose de Oliveira Y Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
Alfredo Talavera (P);
Efraín Velarde, Arturo Ortíz, José Caicedo, Oliver Pérez;
Leo Lopez, Higor Meritao, Washington Corozo, Marco Garcia;
José de Oliveira and Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
This is how coach Andrés Lillini is expected to face the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League grand final. In the first leg, the game ended with a 2-2 draw, so now everything will be decided at Lumen Field in Seattle.
You can enjoy the game tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. and you can follow the transmission through the FOX Sports signal.
