After the important match in which the Dutch faced France, those from the Netherlands will have to face another match during this break with the aim of getting a place in Euro 2024. Today we will bring you the possible lineup of the Dutch team for this match
BY: FLEKKEN – Flekken is the undisputed choice for the goalkeeper position in this Netherlands lineup. His agility, feline reflexes and one-on-one bravery make him an exceptional goalkeeper. The Netherlands trust him to keep a clean sheet.
LI:BLIND – With his experience and versatility, he is a defender capable of leading the Netherlands’ rearguard. His ability to read the game and distribute balls accurately from the back makes him vital to the construction of the game.
DFC: AKE – He is known for his endurance and his ability to win aerial duels. He will play an important role in protecting his team’s goal.
DFC: VAN DIJK – Virgil van Dijk is one of the most outstanding defenders in the world. His presence in defense is a guarantee of solidity. He is a leader on the field, with the ability to organize his team and nullify opposing forwards.
DFC: DE LIGT – De Ligt joins the lineup with his determination and skills in the air. Despite his youth, he has proven to be a talented defender and has a promising future in football.
LW: DUMFRIES – Dumfries is a solid option at right back. His speed and ability to join the attack make him valuable to the Netherlands. He is a winger who can unbalance the rival defense with his forays down the wing.
MC: XAVI SIMONS – Youth and creativity. His ability to distribute balls and vision of the game are impressive. Simons is one of the young promises of football who is proving his worth.
MC: REIJNDERS – Reijnders is a versatile midfielder who can play multiple roles in the midfield. His ability to recover balls and distribute them is essential in the team’s structure.
MC: KOOPMEINERS – Koopmeiners provides solidity in the midfield. He is known for his ability to break up the opponent’s play and steal balls. His physical presence and ability to shoot free throws are also important assets.
DC: MALLEN – His ability to find the goal and his ability in combinative play are crucial for the Netherlands. Mallen is a lethal finisher and is a constant threat in the opposition box.
DC: GAKPO – Gakpo is another talented forward who is part of this lineup. His speed and ability to dribble past defenders make him difficult to contain. His presence in the attack provides depth to the team.
This is what the Netherlands lineup would look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Flekken
Defenses: Blind, Aké, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Dumfries
Midfielders: Reijnders, Koopmeiners and Xavi Simons
Forwards: Mallen and Gakpo
