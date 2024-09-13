River’s present is average. Strong in the Copa Libertadores, qualifying for the quarterfinals by eliminating Talleres, winning both games, but in the Professional League they have not won since Marcelo Gallardo returned as coach, drawing all games until now. Their last victory was against Sarmiento de Junín at the Estadio Monumental by 1-0 with a goal from Mastantuono from a free kick.
River is obliged to win against Atlético Tucumán to settle back in the standings and also, thinking about the tremendous series of matches that are coming up: the runner-up at home, Colo Colo on Tuesday in Chile for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, next Saturday they go to La Bombonera to face Boca in a new edition of the Superclásico and then they receive the team directed by Jorge Almirón for the return of the international tournament.
The Millionaire will play against Atlético Tucumánon Friday, September 13, starting at 9:00 p.m. local time, for matchday 14 of the 2024 Argentine Professional Soccer League.
Marcelo Gallardo’s idea is to put forward a team with a majority of starters but taking care of some players, such as Paulo Díaz, who would rest since he played the two matches with the Chilean national team in the qualifiers.
As for the injured, Enzo Díaz has a muscle strain in his left adductor and will be discharged in the next few hours, as will Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martínez, and could be at La Bombonera against Boca. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Aliendro has a shoulder injury and will not return until 2025.
RIVER:Armani; Bustos, Pezzella, González Pirez, Casco; Meza, Kranevitter, Simón; Echeverri; Borja, Colidio.
