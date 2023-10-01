Real Sociedad makes a sweet start to the second day of the Champions League after a resounding victory against Athletic Club. Imanol’s men were left wanting more on the first day, after holding on to a 1-0 lead practically the entire game until Inter’s equalizer in the final minutes, and they arrive in Salzburg with the intention of returning home as leaders. This is the possible lineup of Real Sociedad:
BY: Remiro – The Spanish goalkeeper is number one when it comes to goalkeeping. It is almost impossible for him not to be seen as a starter.
LD: Traore – Hamari Traore has arrived for free this summer, but at the moment he is more than fulfilling his duties and covers one of Real Sociedad’s weakest positions.
DFC: Le Normand – One of the young people in the defensive line and called to be the leader of the Real defense. The center back is having a great season so far.
DFC: Zubeldía – The Spanish would be another of the common pieces that this team has. The chances of seeing him as a starter are high.
LI: Tierney – The Arsenal full-back has been one of the surprise signings in La Liga, but so far he has given a great performance at Real Sociedad and has clearly won the position.
MC: Zubimendi – As the axis, without a doubt we will see Martín Zubimendi, another vital piece of this team.
MC: Mendez – Brais is another of the assets that this team has to unbalance. Most likely he will start against Roma.
MC: Mikel Merino – The balance of this team without questioning anything is Mikel Merino. Undisputed holder.
MC: Takefusa Kubo– Without a doubt, the most unbalancing piece that Real Sociedad has is the young Japanese player. His start to the season is within the reach of very few, and every time he touches the ball you can feel the tension in the rival defenses.
DC: Sadiq– Imanol is looking forward to Sadiq returning to his best level, since the forward has not been able to enjoy his time as a Real Sociedad player due to a knee injury. He is getting closer to his level every time, and the attack has greatly benefited.
DC: Oyarzabal– The most experienced in the attack is undoubtedly Oyarzabal and the coach knows this. For these nights, he is the ideal.
What the Real Sociedad lineup would look like on the field (4-1-3-2):
Goalie: Remiro
Defenses: Traore, Le Normand, Zubeldía, Tierney
Midfielders: Kubo, Merino, Méndez, Zubimendi
Fronts: Oyarzabal, Sadiq
