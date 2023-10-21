Group D of the 2023/24 Champions League has quickly become one of the most contested of the tournament. Real Sociedad arrived as one more in what seemed like an affordable group for Inter, which was a finalist last year, but Imanol Alguacil’s men are leaders after two days. Benfica is their next rival, and although they have not been able to score points so far, they are a tough rival against whom Real will have to put out their best eleven.
BY: Remiro – The Spanish goalkeeper is number one when it comes to goalkeeping. It is almost impossible for him not to be seen as a starter.
LD: Traore – Hamari Traore has arrived for free this summer, but at the moment he is more than fulfilling his duties and covers one of Real Sociedad’s weakest positions.
DFC: Zubeldía – The Spanish would be another of the common pieces that this team has. The chances of seeing him as a starter are high.
DFC: Le Normand – One of the young people in the defensive line and called to be the leader of the Real defense. The center back is having a great season so far.
LI: Tierney– The Scot has been one of the additions this summer, and has made a place for himself in the starting eleven very quickly. Tierney brings a lot of experience against top-level opponents after spending 4 seasons in the Premier League.
MC: Zubimendi – As the axis, without a doubt we will see Martín Zubimendi, another vital piece of this team.
MC: Mendez – Brais is another of the assets that this team has to unbalance. Most likely he will start against Roma.
MC: Mikel Merino – The balance of this team without questioning anything is Mikel Merino. Undisputed holder.
MC: Barrenetxea – The midfield is completed by Barrenetxea, who is another of the players who repeat as starters compared to the eleven that Imanol brought out in the derby against Athletic.
DC: Takefusa Kubo– Without a doubt, the most unbalancing piece that Real Sociedad has is the young Japanese player. His start to the season is within the reach of very few, and every time he touches the ball you can feel the tension in the rival defenses.
DC: Oyarzabal– The most experienced in the attack is undoubtedly Oyarzabal and the coach knows this. For these nights, he is the ideal. He will be the leader in attack.
What the Real Sociedad lineup would look like on the field (4-1-3-2):
Goalie: Remiro
Defenses: Traore, Le Normand, Zubeldía, Tierney
Midfielders: Barrenetxea, Merino, Méndez, Zubimendi
Fronts: Oyarzabal, Kubo
