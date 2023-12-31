Real Madrid is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the injuries. Vincius, Camavinga, Arda Guler and Carvajal have returned to group training and it seems that they are close to returning to the field of play. For the match against Mallorca Camavinga will not be available, and Ancelotti will also have to return to Tchouameni's emergency as Rudiger's companion in defense. This is the possible lineup of Real Madrid for the match against Mallorca:
BY: ANDRIY LUNIN – The Ukrainian goalkeeper will defend the Real Madrid goal. Since Kepa's injury, Ancelotti has begun to rotate in goal, and it seems that Lunin is beginning to establish himself as the starting goalkeeper.
LHP: LUCAS VÁZQUEZ – The Galician right back will have to start from the start in Real Madrid's next matches. The starter, Dani Carvajal, was injured in the last match in which the meringues beat Granada.
DFC: RUDIGER – Rudiger has been able to take a step forward when Real Madrid has needed it most and his season so far has been very good. The German has known how to fill the role of Militao and at the moment he is being the best of the center backs.
DFC: TCHOUAMENI – Accompanying Rudiger in the center of defense will be Tchouameni. The expulsion of Nacho in the match against Alavés, added to the injuries of Militao and Alaba, leaves Ancelotti with no room for maneuver and Tchouameni will have to play his second game for Real Madrid as a center back.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – Ancelotti seems not to be entirely happy with the options at left back, but Ferland Mendy has been gaining weight with the passage of matches in the team. Being so solid defensively and having Rodrygo/Vinicius on the same wing, their attacks in attack are not necessary for Real Madrid's game.
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – The Uruguayan has started the season at his best level, and has already shown what he is capable of and Madrid is going to need the best Valverde. He is a capital player for the future of this team.
MC: KROOS – He is going through one of the best moments of his career. Having left the German team plus the rotation that Ancelotti is making in the midfield means that the German is ready for the big games.
MC: MODRIC – Luka Modric returns to a call-up and to the Real Madrid starting eleven after his absence in the last few games due to physical discomfort. The Croatian will put the magic on the grass.
MC: JUDE BELLINGHAM – Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder, is another young player with a promising future. His ability to maintain possession and his vision of the game make him a valuable component in the midfield. Madrid needs his goal more than ever.
DC: RODRYGO – Although the loss of Vinicius is a hard setback for the team, fortunately Rodrygo seems to have found his goal again and will have to occupy the left wing of the white attack.
DC: BRAHIM– The eleven is completed by Brahim Díaz. The Spanish forward for Real Madrid is having a very good season and takes advantage of every opportunity he has. He is earning Ancelotti's trust.
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Lucas, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy
Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham
Forwards: Brahim, Rodrygo
