Next Saturday, March 2, Real Madrid will have to visit the city of Valencia to face the city's team in a duel that will surely give us a great show. Today we leave you with the possible lineup of the merengue team for this match
BY: LUNIN – The Spanish goalkeeper seems to be the one designated to cover the white goal in LaLiga matches. Despite not showing great confidence in the ball from above, the player has great ability between the sticks, and in this dispute with Lunin for a place in the starting eleven, he will have to show his best level so that Carlo Ancelotti trusts him .
LH: CARVAJAL – The Spanish full-back is going through a great moment of form at this stage of the season. At 32 years old, he is demonstrating great physical ability and a lot of sacrifice, which is allowing the team to emerge victorious in many of the duels that occur on that right wing.
More news about Real Madrid
DFC: RÜDIGER – The German center back is being one of the white team's most outstanding players this year. He has played at a high level and shown that he is currently among the best players in the world in his position. Although he has just come back from injury, he is irreplaceable in Ancelotti's eleven and even more so with the losses in defense.
DFC: NACHO – Nacho is having a great time with the white team. His great versatility in occupying different positions in the defensive line, and with the losses that Ancelotti's team presents in the defensive zone, his ownership is not discussed.
LI: MENDY – The French full-back is one of the best in his position defensively. This is what his coach Carlo Ancelotti has stated, and despite having deficiencies in attack, the fact of playing on the same wing as Vinícius means that the Brazilian can have the entire wing to himself and make his dribbles and plays.
MC: KROOS – The German is the team's compass in the center of the field. His absence in some games has been greatly noticed by the team. The entire game of the white team passes through his boots, and he decides the pace at which it is played, which is why the German midfielder is key in the white team's game.
MC: CAMAVINGA – The French midfielder is a true physical strength, and despite not having had all the continuity he would like due to an injury, his power and ability to cover the field must be of utmost importance for Real Madrid's successes.
MC: VALVERDE – Since Bellingham's arrival, one of the big beneficiaries has been Valverde, who, not being in the media spotlight as much, can contribute other things to the club such as his defense, his pressure, his great stride, and not need as many goals as he thinks. previous years awaited him.
MCO: BRAHIM – With Bellingham out, the man from Malaga has shown that he can be an important player in Ancelotti's schemes. Every time he has come out he has shown the great quality he has, and when he has the ball, you know that something different can happen, which is why he would remain in this starting eleven to replace the English player.
DC: RODRYGO – With Joselu's injury, Rodrygo will return to the starting eleven. The Brazilian player is not going through his best moment and has a great opportunity to vindicate himself.
DC: VINÍCIUS – The one who is being recognized as one of the best players in the squad and in the world today, will once again be a starter for Real Madrid. The Brazilian will once again be one of the white hopes to pierce the rival goal.
This is what Real Madrid's lineup would look like (4-1-3-2)
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy
Midfielders: Camavinga, Valverde, Brahim, Kroos
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vinicius
Go Madrid!
Are you a Real Madrid fan at heart? Do you want to be up to date with all the news, rumours, signings, goals and plays from the best club in the world?
#lineup #Real #Madrid #face #Valencia #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply