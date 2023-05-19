Real Madrid faces an important match in La Liga after their elimination in the Champions League against Manchester City. With the intention of recovering quickly, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti will seek victory against Valencia. Next, we present the possible line-up that Real Madrid could deploy in this match:
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in Real Madrid’s goal. Courtois stands out for his size, feline reflexes and ability to take difficult balls. His presence provides security and confidence to the Madrid defense.
RHP: DANI CARVAJAL– The Spanish right-back is a versatile and high-level player. Carvajal stands out for his tireless physical display, his ability to support in attack and his defensive solidity. He is a player with experience in big games and his presence on the right side will be key to contain the attacks of the
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER – The German defender has great physical strength, good positioning and an excellent passing game. His experience in European competitions and his ability to lead the defense make him an indispensable player in the lineup. He made a great performance in the first leg in the defense that he exerted against Haaland, but in the return he ended up relegated to the bench. He will start against Valencia.
DFC: EDER MILITAO – The young Brazilian defender has shown great growth in his performance. Militao has an excellent reading of the game, speed and the ability to anticipate opposing forwards. His presence at the back is vital to maintaining Real Madrid’s defensive solidity.
LI: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – The young French midfielder has played prominently at left-back in a few matches. Camavinga combines speed, technical ability and the ability to overflow on the wing. His versatility allows him to adapt to different positions on the field. vs. Bernardo Silva did not have his night.
More news about Real Madrid
MC: TONI KROOS – The experienced German midfielder is one of the pillars of the Madrid midfield. Kroos has great vision of the game, precision in his passes and an innate ability to control the pace of the game. His experience in European competitions and his technical quality make him an essential player in the Real Madrid squad.
MC: AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI – The French midfielder has shown a high level since his arrival at Real Madrid. Tchouameni stands out for his imposing physique, ability to recover the ball and vision of the game. His presence in the midfield brings balance and containment to the team.
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – The Uruguayan midfielder is known for his intensity, physical ability and versatility. Valverde stands out for his deployment on the pitch, his ability to recover balls and his arrival in the rival area. His contribution in the midfield is essential for the team. He comes from a bad game against City.
EI: VINICIUS – The young Brazilian winger is one of Real Madrid’s most unbalanced players. His speed, dribbling ability and ability to finish plays make him a very complete player in the left winger position. He was one of the best Real Madrid players in Wednesday’s game.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA – The French striker is the benchmark in Real Madrid’s attack. Benzema combines technical ability, tactical intelligence and goalscoring ability. His ability to associate with his teammates, create space and finish plays make him a fundamental player in Ancelotti’s scheme.
ED: RODRYGO GOES – The young Brazilian winger has shown his quality and imbalance on the pitch. Rodrygo stands out for his speed, dribbling and ability to overflow down the wing. His ability to generate goal opportunities and his ability to finish plays make him a key player in the Real Madrid attack.
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Camavinga
Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde and Tchouameni
Forwards: Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinícius jr.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#lineup #Real #Madrid #face #Valencia #Liga #Ancelotti
Leave a Reply